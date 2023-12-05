Related file video: Deputy Santos reflects on horrifying moments and Corporal Brito’s current state

TAMPA (WFLA) — Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) Corporal Carlos Brito, who was hit by a suspect in a vehicle on Nov. 9, was released from Tampa General Hospital on Tuesday according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

The sheriff’s office said Corporal Brito, 39, and Deputy Manuel Santos were responding to a mental health crisis call when 28-year-old Ralph Bouzy “intentionally” rammed his car into them.

Brito suffered critical injuries, and doctors had to perform extensive surgery on his leg. Deputy Santos was released Saturday, Nov. 11.

On Tuesday, Brito was greeted by Fire Rescue officials, who transported him to a rehabilitation facility.