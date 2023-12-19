LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Deputy who was nearly killed in early November during an ambush attack is expected to be released from the hospital on Tuesday.

Cpl. Carlos Brito is making it out just in time for the holidays.

We were told we could hear from Brito as he makes his exit from the hospital “if he’s feeling up to it.”

It’s sure to be special as he and his family have been waiting for this moment for weeks.

While he’s finally ready to take the steps for recovery at home, his battle is far from over.

The corporal almost had to get his leg amputated after he and Deputy Manuel Santos were intentionally hit by a driver on Nov. 9 in Brandon.

Santos was released from the hospital about a month ago.

He recalls the incident as the scariest moment of his life.

“There’s nothing better than to see the light of day out here. I’m happy to be here,” Santos said. “The chances of me being here were pretty slim to none for a second, but I made it out here.”

The suspected driver, 28-year-old Ralph Bouzy was immediately arrested thanks to two brave deputies on scene that day.

“I know I wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for them,” Brito said.

The community has been very supportive in both men’s road to recovery. Donations poured in from all over to help with medical expenses.

“As a sheriff, I couldn’t be more proud of this community,” HCSO Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

“Everybody talks about the community helping and being involved and loving the sheriff’s office but it’s not until it happens to you that you actually feel the full force of the community,” Brito said.

We will update this story once we get more on Brito’s condition on Tuesday. He’s expected to be released from a rehabilitation hospital in Largo between 11:30 a.m. and noon.