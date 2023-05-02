PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County deputy helped a couple deliver a baby on SR-60 in Plant City, as seen in body cam video.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the panicking father of the baby approached Master Deputy Daniel “Red” Jones Sunday afternoon as his pregnant wife was about to give birth.

Jones approached the vehicle and worked with the mother to help bring their child to the world.

“Is this your first baby?” Jones asked.

“No, this is sixth,” the mother said.

“Whoo y’all need a better hobby,” Jones jokingly said.

To mitigate risk to the mother and baby, the deputy kept the mother in the car as the baby came.

The delivery turned out to be a success, with body cam video showing the deputy hold the baby girl.

“I’ve got a baby!” Jones said excitedly.

“That’s a beautiful sound mama,” he added after the baby began to cry.

After the emergency delivery, rescue personnel both the mother and child to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

“I am extremely proud of Master Deputy Jones’s quick actions and dedication to serving our community in any capacity,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “This is his third time assisting a citizen with delivering a baby! While delivering in the front seat of a car was not the original birth plan, Master Deputy Jones reassured the mother of six that she was in good hands. I wish mom, dad, and their new baby girl all the joy and happiness. Congratulations!”

Jones recommended that they name the baby girl “Red.”