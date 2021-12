TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputy got a shoutout on Twitter Wednesday after she gave a hungry homeless man something to eat and drink.

The sheriff’s office said Deputy Fortin received a call that a man was dumping trash on the side of the road.

When Fortin arrived she found a homeless man who was about to eat an expired tangerine.

Deputy Fortin then went back to her patrol car and offered the man a Slim Jim and a bottle of water that she had with her.