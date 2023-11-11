TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One of the deputies injured in an ambush attack Thursday morning is expected to leave the hospital Saturday afternoon, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Ralph Bouzy, 28, drove his vehicle into Cpl. Carlos Brito, 39, and Deputy Manuel Santos, 31, while they responded to a mental health crisis call in Brandon. Both deputies suffered critical injuries and were taken to Tampa General Hospital for treatment.

“There is no other way to describe this other than an ambush,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Our deputies put their lives on the line every day to protect this community and what happened today makes me absolutely sick.”

The suspect was arrested on three counts of attempted murder on a law enforcement officer.

Saturday morning, the HCSO announced Santos would be discharged sometime in the afternoon after partially recovering from his injuries.

“I have not stopped praying for either Deputy Santos or Corporal Brito since the moment they were attacked. I am so thankful Deputy Santos is at a place to continue his recovery from the comforts of his home,” Chronister said. “We hope that Cpl. Brito follows suit as soon as possible.”

A fundraiser through the Lynn Sowers Memorial Foundation has been set up for the deputies and their health expenses. To learn more, click here.