TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County deputy has been charged with homicide for a vehicular death that happened last August, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

On Aug. 20, 2021, Deputy Daniel Hernandez got into a two-vehicle crash on Dale Mabry Highway while driving his personal vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said Hernandez suffered minor injuries, but the other driver died in the hospital several days after suffering serious injuries in the crash.

An investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol found that Hernandez was speeding at the time of the crash.

“The actions of Daniel Hernandez on the night of the crash are inexcusable and not a reflection of the many men and women who work to take aggressive drivers off of our roadways every day,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

Hernandez turned himself in on Monday, April 4, 2022, for charges of vehicular homicide and reckless driving with serious bodily injury, according to the sheriff’s office.

Chronister said Hernandez will remain on unpaid administrative leave as the investigation continues. Hernandez worked as a detention deputy at the Orient Road Jail.