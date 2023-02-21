TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County deputy was charged after authorities said he crashed his motorcycle into a tanker truck moments after reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph.

Deputies said 34-year-old Matthew Archambeau was charged with DUI after an early morning crash on Dec. 9 when Archambeau was found injured by Bloomingdale Square near Maze Lane.

The sheriff’s office said a security camera captured Archambeau driving his motorcycle about 105 mph just before he collided with a tanker around 12:30 a.m.

Archambeau was rushed to Tampa General Hospital where a toxicology test indicated a BAC greater than 0.15. The legal limit in Florida is 0.08.

There were no other injuries reported at the scene of the crash.

“Archambeau was not initially arrested due to his injuries,” the sheriff’s office said. However, charges were filed with the State Attorney’s Office.

“As law enforcement officers, we hold ourselves to a higher standard,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “The actions of this deputy are not only illegal, but they also betray the community’s trust in us to uphold the law. We take this matter very seriously, and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken.”

Archambeau has been employed by the Hillsborough sheriff’s office for 12 years and is assigned to the Department of Patrol Services.

He is currently on administrative leave without pay, pending the results of an active internal affairs investigation.