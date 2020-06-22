Hillsborough deputy accused of battering Plant City police officer

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A deputy with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office was arrested early Monday morning, accused of battering a Plant City police officer.

According to the sheriff’s office, Deputy Ivan Moreno was in the backyard of a Plant City home just before 1 a.m. when he got into an argument with the officer.

The officer was using his flashlight to search for a runaway child at the time. According to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, Moreno yelled at the officer to turn the light off. When the officer continued searching, deputies say Moreno continued yelling.

At one point, deputies say the officer used his flashlight to show Moreno his badge and uniform, identifying himself as a Plant City police officer. The sheriff’s office says Moreno then walked toward the officer and bumped shoulders with him, “attempting to engage in a physical altercation.”

The Plant City police officer, who was not named by the sheriff’s office, told deputies that Moreno appeared to be intoxicated at the time. The officer arrested Moreno for battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer without violence.

“No one is above the law. Battery on an officer, even if it’s coming from another law enforcement officer, is completely unacceptable,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “This is an incident that should never have escalated to the level of physical violence. We do not condone the actions of this deputy, and he has been placed on administrative leave as we work through the details of this investigation.”

A sheriff’s office spokesperson says Moreno has been a deputy with Hillsborough County since 2016. He has no previous internal affairs investigations, the spokesperson says.

