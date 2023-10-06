TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies intervened to help a man in “extreme distress” on an overpass of I-275 Wednesday night.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said at about 8 p.m., deputies found a man who was undergoing a “heartbreaking mental crisis” on the edge of the overpass over Nebraska Avenue.

Body cam video released by the HCSO showed a deputy talking off man off the edge.

“I could tell you’re gouing through something right now,” the deputy said “Is there anything I can do to help you?”

The deputy slowly approached the man before pulling him away to safety.

“You’re ok!” the deputy said, reasurring the weeping man. “Nothing terrible happened, and whatever you’re going through man, you can get through this!”

“This impactful encounter underscores the critical importance of mental health awareness. Our deputies undergo extensive training to handle such delicate situations,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “It takes not only expertise but also a colossal heart to do what these deputies did last night. Their dedication is a testament to the power of training, empathy, and love in the face of despair.”

The sheriff’s office said those who are undergoing a mental health crisis can get help by calling the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay at 211.