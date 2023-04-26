HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that it will offer additional concealed carry classes at Shooters World due to high demand.

The sheriff’s office said the program’s available spots were filled within 20 hours.

Sheriff Chad Chronister said $50,000 in funds have been redistributed for the program, doubling its capacity. The sheriff said the additional classes will allow a wider audience within Hillsborough County to be trained for free.

Chronister said the funds came from the Law Enforcement Trust Fund, which is money confiscated from criminal activity in the county.

“We strongly believe in the benefits this program will bring to our community and its ability to promote responsible gun ownership, ultimately reducing the incidence of accidental discharges, injuries, and fatalities,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “We are pleased with the positive response to the program so far and will continue to prioritize investing in the safety of our community. We look forward to receiving participant feedback to enhance the program further.”

The course will allow more than 1,300 Hillsborough County residents to learn how to safely handle and store a gun along with best practices for when and where they can legally carry their firearms.

To sign up for the classes, visit Shooters World’s website and use code “HCSO” in the concealed carry class section.

“teamHCSO extends its gratitude to Bing Kearney and everyone at Shooters World for their incredible support of our concealed carry classes. Their commitment to the safety and education of our community is truly unparalleled, and we are incredibly grateful for your generosity,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.