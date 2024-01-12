TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a pickup truck that drove off after striking and killing a woman on Monday.

The hit-and-run crash happened at the intersection of Maydell Drive and Lucy Avenue at 9:16 p.m.

(HCSO)

The woman was pushing a shopping cart in the northbound lane of Maydell Drive when she was struck by a vehicle, described as a charcoal grey 2002-2005 Dodge Ram. Surveillance camera video provided by the sheriff’s office indicates it may be a dark green color.

The driver did not remain at the site of the crash.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has information about the crash is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.