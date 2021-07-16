Hillsborough deputies searching for three missing children

Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating three missing children.

Deputies say Jerreece Mitchell Jr., 12, Joi Mitchell, 8, and one-month-old Clifford McNeil, were last seen on Brennan Circle in Town ‘N Country on July 14 at approximately 8:00 p.m.

At this time, deputies have been unable to locate the children to check on their well-being.

HCSO’s Child Protective Investigations Division has obtained a court-authorized Take Into Custody Order for all three children. They could potentially be with their mother, Guecoba Dow, 37.

“We simply want to make sure that these children are safe and being well taken cared of,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. “The safety of our children is a top priority of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and I urge anyone who may know something about where they are currently located to call us immediately.”

If you have any information about the whereabouts of the children, and/or their mother, you’re asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

