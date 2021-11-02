Hillsborough deputies searching for teen that hasn’t been seen in over a month

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a teen who hasn’t been seen in over a month.

Deputies say 16-year-old Skyler Davis left Loving Children’s Group Home at 5800 N Church Avenue in Tampa at approximately 7:45 a.m. on Sept. 27.

Davis has been seen recently near the Days Inn, located at 5405 N Church Avenue, and the Econo Lodge, located at 4732 N Dale Mabry Highway. He has also been known to frequent local Wal-Marts.

Davis is 5 feet 6 inches tall and approximately 100 pounds. He has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Davis, you’re urged to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.