Hillsborough deputies searching for suspects who followed, broke into cars after going to bank

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two incidents in which a suspect(s) removed cash from inside a car after the driver recently stopped and got money out at a bank.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched to the 12000 block of Commodity Place in Tampa around 6 p.m. Feb. 5 where a car had been broken into and cash was reported missing from the glove box.

Deputies say the victim reported they had withdrawn the money from the Bank of America, located at the intersection of Race Track Road and Countryway Boulevard, around 1 p.m. that day. The victim then drove to work, where they said they locked the glove box, as well as their car, before going inside.

Surveillance video shows a gray, newer model Ford Explorer follow the victim to their workplace, according to HCSO. The suspect’s car leaves the parking lot shortly after.

Suspect cars – HCSO

Deputies say at around 3:30 p.m., a silver Toyota Camry parks near the victim’s car. No one is seen exiting or entering the Camry.

An hour later, minutes before the Ford Explorer returns, the Camry leaves the parking lot. At this point, an unknown suspect exits the Ford Explorer, breaks the victim’s rear driver’s-side window, proceeds to break open the glove box, and removes the cash, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to a similar incident on Feb. 6 around 2 p.m.

The victim said they withdrew cash from the Chase Bank on W. Waters Avenue, placed it inside the center console, and drove to the Fresco y Mas on Sheldon Road. While they went inside the store, deputies say an unidentified suspect broke the rear driver’s-side window and snatched the envelope containing the money. Surveillance video shows a Ford Explorer, that matches the description of the Commodity Place incident, pull up by the victim’s car.

Detectives believe these incidents are related, and other similar cases reported in recent days are likely connected as well.

“These criminals are taking people’s hard-earned money and are possibly switching and driving other vehicles in order to hide their identities,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Our detectives are working every lead to try and identify the people behind this criminal activity. In the meantime, we are asking anyone who may have seen something suspicious, or believe they know who these suspects are, to please come forward. We are also warning anyone who is planning to visit a bank or an ATM, to please take precautions, be aware of their surroundings, and remove cash and all other valuables before leaving their cars.”

Anyone with information on these cases is urged to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.