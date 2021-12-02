Hillsborough deputies searching for suspect in attempted sexual battery

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who attempted to sexually batter a woman.

The department says on Nov. 27 around 9 a.m., a woman was walking in the area of Celestial Oaks Drive and Central Ave North when she was approached by a man.

The suspect asked the woman for money and cigarettes when she gave him neither she continued walking.

The suspect approached the victim again near the intersection of Central Ave North and 138th Ave East and pushed her to the ground and attempted to sexually batter her.

“During the attack, the suspect state he had a knife, leaving the victim in fear for her life,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “His behavior was clearly escalating during this entire encounter. We need people to take a close look at these photos and videos. If they know this man, call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.”

The man is described as a black man between 20-30 years old. He is approximately 6 feet tall, weighing 170-180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call HCSO at 813-247-8200.