Hillsborough deputies searching for person of interest in hotel homicide

Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities need your help locating a person of interest in the death of a man found Tuesday at a hotel on Lakeview Center Drive in Tampa.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said just before midnight, deputies responded to the Fairfield Inn & Suites on 6720 Lakeview Center Drive and found the man’s body.

“While details are limited, there is no threat to the public,” sheriff’s office spokewoman Amanda Granit told News Channel 8.

Detectives say 26-year-old Michael Evans from Lakeland is a person of interest and wants to “talk to Mr. Evans about what he may have heard or saw.”

