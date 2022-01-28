Hillsborough deputies searching for missing, endangered teen

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen from Tampa.

Deputies said Analessa Garcia, 16, left her home Friday around 12 a.m near the intersection of Webb Road and Jackson Springs Road in the Town ‘n’ Country area.

Garcia left making comments to harm herself and others, according to a press release. She was last seen walking eastbound on Jackson Springs Road.

Garcia is described as being between 5’2″ and 5’5″ tall and weighing about 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark gray Nike sweatshirt and black and red plaid pants. Garcia was also carrying a black backpack and blue fanny pack.



Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

