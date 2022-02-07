Hillsborough deputies searching for missing, endangered sisters

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating two missing and endangered children.

According to deputies, around 5 a.m. on Feb 7, 14-year-old Adriana Crouch and her 11-year-old sister, Lilly, were reported missing. The two girls are thought to have left their Sun City home on their own.

Adriana is described as standing at 5 feet 4 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes, and weighs 95 pounds. Lilly is also 5 feet 4 inches tall, has brown hair and brown eyes, and weighs 80 pounds,

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.