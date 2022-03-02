Hillsborough deputies searching for missing/endangered siblings

TOWN ‘N’ COUNTRY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating two missing and endangered siblings last seen in the Town ‘N’ Country area.

According to deputies, Giany Hernandez Capdevila, 13, and Kiana Hernandez Capdevila, 11, left their home in the 8000 block of Briar Grove circle on foot around 11 p.m. on March 1.

Neither one has a cell phone, cash or bank card.

Kiana was last seen wearing a white and grey shirt with buttons and blue shorts with Converse shoes. She is 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 70 pounds.

Giany was last seen wearing a black shirt and grey sweat pants with Croc shoes. Giany is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.