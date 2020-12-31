LIVE NOW /
Hillsborough deputies searching for missing endangered man

Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

TAMPA (WFLA) – Hillsborough County deputies are searching for a missing and endangered 74-year-old man last seen Wednesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said Gregory Crawford, 74, was last seen around 2 p.m. driving a newly purchased 2012 Chevrolet Cruze away from DriveTime Used Cars on 8805 East Adamo Drive.

Mr. Crawford’s car has been spotted traveling on US-301 in the Sun City Center area and has a temporary Florida tag of CVU3799. It is dark blue in color with a gold stripe.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

Crawford is a diabetic and is diagnosed with dementia and has no cell phone.

Anyone who has information on Mr. Crawford’s whereabouts is asked to call HCSO at (813) 247-8200.

