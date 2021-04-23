Hillsborough deputies searching for missing endangered man with dementia

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office needs your help loacting a man who suffers from dementia.

Deputies say Thurmen Adkins, 81, who was last seen at approximately 11:54 a.m. on April 23, leaving the Fifth Third Bank located at 1020 N U.S. Highway 41 in Ruskin.

Adkins was last seen wearing a teal blue shirt, blue shorts, and tan moccasin shoes. He is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds with grey hair and green eyes.

Deputies say Adkins does not have his medications with him and was last seen driving a 2013 Silver Nissan Altima with Ohio tag 211YOJ. Deputies noted the vehicle’s left rear bumper is hanging from the vehicle from a previous crash

Anyone who locates Adkin is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.