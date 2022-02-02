Hillsborough deputies searching for missing endangered 22-year-old

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered 22-year-old man.

Deputies said Mason Starcovic, 22, was last seen at his home in the 1000 block of Marathon Key Drive Wednesday just before 1 a.m. A press release states Starcovic is believed to be carrying a knife.

He is described as being 5’3” tall with shoulder-length blonde hair, a beard, and a mustache.

Anyone with information on Starcovic’s whereabouts is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss