Hillsborough deputies searching for missing endangered 22-year-old

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered 22-year-old man.

Deputies said Mason Starcovic, 22, was last seen at his home in the 1000 block of Marathon Key Drive Wednesday just before 1 a.m. A press release states Starcovic is believed to be carrying a knife.

He is described as being 5’3” tall with shoulder-length blonde hair, a beard, and a mustache.

Anyone with information on Starcovic’s whereabouts is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

