Hillsborough deputies searching for missing and endangered woman

Hillsborough County

HCSO

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing woman who threatened to hurt herself Monday morning.

According to deputies, 19-year-old Hailey Quartemont made statements of self-harm before fleeing from her residence on Horseshoe Bend Drive in Lithia just after 10 a.m.

She left in a 2013 black Kia Sportage, bearing Florida tag 55ACYV and was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt and black bike shorts.

If you have any information about Quartemont’s whereabouts, you’re urged to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

