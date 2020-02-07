Live Now
Body of fallen trooper escorted to Sarasota

Hillsborough deputies searching for missing and endangered man

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County sheriff’s deputies need your help locating a missing and endangered man from Gibsonton.

Deputies say, Darian Antonio Cromartie,27, was last seen on Jan. 31 at approximately 4:30 p.m Cromartie left his home on Citrus Leaf Drive to walk to the Gardenville Recreation Center on Symmes Road and never returned home.

Cromartie may have been seen at the Dollar General at 11507 US Highway 41 S. on Feb. 5 and is considered endangered due to his mental capacity.

Cromartie is described as 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, khaki jeans and black military boots possibly riding a black or blue mountain bike

“Our deputies are working diligently to follow leads and to locate Mr. Cromartie,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “If anyone knows where he is, or thinks they saw him in the area of US Highway 41 S., please call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813)247-8200.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

House passes Puerto Rico emergency aid bill, fate remains uncertain

Thumbnail for the video titled "House passes Puerto Rico emergency aid bill, fate remains uncertain"

FL Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at Operation New Hope

Thumbnail for the video titled "FL Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at Operation New Hope"

Fallen FHP trooper procession

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fallen FHP trooper procession"

Hamilton montage video

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hamilton montage video"

Gayle Guyardo vocal rest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gayle Guyardo vocal rest"

Thursday night storm rips roofs, downs trees in Temple Terrace community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday night storm rips roofs, downs trees in Temple Terrace community"

Tree falls on house

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tree falls on house"

Latest on severe weather: Homes damaged in Pinellas Park, crane collapses onto I-275

Thumbnail for the video titled "Latest on severe weather: Homes damaged in Pinellas Park, crane collapses onto I-275"

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Winds calm down, skies clear and temps drop tonight

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Team 8 Forecast: Winds calm down, skies clear and temps drop tonight"

Several mobile homes damaged in Pinellas Park as storm moves through

Thumbnail for the video titled "Several mobile homes damaged in Pinellas Park as storm moves through"

Several mobile homes damaged in Pinellas Park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Several mobile homes damaged in Pinellas Park"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss