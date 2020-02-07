Hillsborough deputies searching for missing and endangered man

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County sheriff’s deputies need your help locating a missing and endangered man from Gibsonton.

Deputies say, Darian Antonio Cromartie,27, was last seen on Jan. 31 at approximately 4:30 p.m Cromartie left his home on Citrus Leaf Drive to walk to the Gardenville Recreation Center on Symmes Road and never returned home.

Cromartie may have been seen at the Dollar General at 11507 US Highway 41 S. on Feb. 5 and is considered endangered due to his mental capacity.

Cromartie is described as 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, khaki jeans and black military boots possibly riding a black or blue mountain bike

“Our deputies are working diligently to follow leads and to locate Mr. Cromartie,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “If anyone knows where he is, or thinks they saw him in the area of US Highway 41 S., please call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813)247-8200.”