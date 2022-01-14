Hillsborough deputies searching for missing and endangered 2 year old

Authorities said 2-year-old Tommy Denson is in the custody of his biological mother, Yaneris McFaline, 22, who does not have legal custody.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered 2 year old who was last seen on New Year’s Eve.

Authorities said 2-year-old Tommy Denson is in the custody of his biological mother, Yaneris McFaline, 22, who does not have legal custody. Denson was last seen on December 31, 2021 at his mother’s home in Tampa.

Denson is described as being approximately 2’5” and 36 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Denson or McFaline’s whereabouts is urged to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

