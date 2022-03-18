TAMPA (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered six-year-old boy from the University Area.

According to deputies, Kayden Taylor was last seen on Friday, March 18 around 6:40 p.m., in the area of Aarans Pond Drive.

Deputies say Kayden was planning to go to the community park.

He is approximately three feet tall and weighs 50 pounds. Deputies say he was last seen wearing a black Fortnite shirt, Blue pants with Ninja Turtle design, and back and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information, on the location of Kayden, is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.