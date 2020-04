HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies are searching for a missing 16-year-old Ruskin girl last seen Sunday night.

The sheriff’s office said Angelina Grimaldo was last seen leaving her Ruskin home around 8:30 Sunday night and has not been seen or heard from since.

If you have any information that could help the sheriff’s office find Angelina, please call 813-247-8200.