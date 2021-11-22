Hillsborough deputies searching for missing 10-year-old

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing and endangered 10-year-old.

According to deputies, Gabriel Sejour was last seen at his home in the 8000 block of Gibsonton Drive in Gibsonton at approximately 11 a.m. on Nov. 22, following an argument. Sejour left the home on a blue Dynacraft mountain bicycle.

Deputies say Gabriel is 4 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, black Nike pants, black sneakers, and had a blue hooded sweatshirt. The sheriff’s office says he does not have a cell phone with him.

Anyone with information about Sejour’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.