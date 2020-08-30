Hillsborough deputies searching for missing 1-year-old, guardian

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County deputies are asking for the community’s help in finding a missing 1-year-old boy and his guardian.

Deputies say Damian Tavares, 1, was last seen Tuesday at his Brandon home near the intersection of Columbus Drive and Williams Road around 2 a.m.

The infant left with one of his guardians in a 2016 gray Nissan Altima with a Florida license plate JWDH80, according to the sheriff’s office.

Courtesy of HCSO

Courtesy of HCSO

Deputies say detectives have been unable to find Tavares and the guardian to verify the child’s well-being.

“There have been no known made threats toward the child, but our detectives need to make sure that he is being taken care of and is in good health,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister.

If you have any information on the 1-year-old’s whereabouts, please call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

