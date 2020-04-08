Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Hillsborough deputies searching for man who stabbed person, cut another before fleeing

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a man who reportedly stabbed one person and cut another before fleeing the scene.

Deputies say on Saturday around 2:45 a.m., 34-year-old Erick Josue Santiago got into a dispute with the two individuals. He stabbed the first victim multiple times with a large knife and then cut the second victim before driving away in the victim’s 2000 beige Toyota Camry. The Camry has a Florida license plate NPRG44.

According to deputies, Santiago was last seen driving westbound on Lumsden Avenue in the Brandon area.

Deputies say they recovered surveillance pictures of the get-away car that show dent damage throughout the driver’s side. The passenger side mirror and front hub cap are also missing.

Santiago is facing several charges in connection with this incident.

Deputies describe him as a Hispanic white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall and 170 pounds. He is known to frequent the city of Tampa.

If you have any information about Santiago’s whereabouts or the incident, please call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

El Paso man arrested on Possession of Child Pornography after uploading obscene photos

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso man arrested on Possession of Child Pornography after uploading obscene photos"

New peak date

Thumbnail for the video titled "New peak date"

Panera to sell grocery items during COVID-19 crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Panera to sell grocery items during COVID-19 crisis"

Gov. DeSantis says hydroxychloroquine coming to state, CDC changes guidance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis says hydroxychloroquine coming to state, CDC changes guidance"

Gov. DeSantis April 7 roundtable

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis April 7 roundtable"

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Giménez on convention center being used for emergency operations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Giménez on convention center being used for emergency operations"

How to protect your unused car during Florida's stay-at-home order

Thumbnail for the video titled "How to protect your unused car during Florida's stay-at-home order"

'Fueling the Frontlines' feeds hospital workers during coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Fueling the Frontlines' feeds hospital workers during coronavirus outbreak"

'Just Around COVID-19' Ruskin nursing student paradies Pocahontas

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Just Around COVID-19' Ruskin nursing student paradies Pocahontas"

Amazon to suspend delivery that competes with UPS, Fedex

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amazon to suspend delivery that competes with UPS, Fedex"

Democratic lawmakers call on DeSantis to expand unemployment benefits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Democratic lawmakers call on DeSantis to expand unemployment benefits"

Tampa-based Syndaver making respirators during shortage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa-based Syndaver making respirators during shortage"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss