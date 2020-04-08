Hillsborough deputies searching for man who stabbed person, cut another before fleeing

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a man who reportedly stabbed one person and cut another before fleeing the scene.

Deputies say on Saturday around 2:45 a.m., 34-year-old Erick Josue Santiago got into a dispute with the two individuals. He stabbed the first victim multiple times with a large knife and then cut the second victim before driving away in the victim’s 2000 beige Toyota Camry. The Camry has a Florida license plate NPRG44.

According to deputies, Santiago was last seen driving westbound on Lumsden Avenue in the Brandon area.

Deputies say they recovered surveillance pictures of the get-away car that show dent damage throughout the driver’s side. The passenger side mirror and front hub cap are also missing.

Santiago is facing several charges in connection with this incident.

Deputies describe him as a Hispanic white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall and 170 pounds. He is known to frequent the city of Tampa.

If you have any information about Santiago’s whereabouts or the incident, please call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

