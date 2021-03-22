Hillsborough deputies searching for hookah lounge shooting suspect

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is currently working to identify a man believed to be involved in a hookah lounge shooting early Sunday morning.

Deputies say around 3:40 a.m., a victim was seated in his car outside the Sky Hookah Lounge, located at 7748 Hillsborough Avenue, where a party was underway.

According to the victim, a suspect approached him with a gun and shot at his car. The suspect quickly fled the area immediately after the shooting, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect, who was seen on surveillance cameras outside the lounge, is described as a white Hispanic male who was wearing a red T-shirt, camouflage pants and had a men’s satchel. He is believed to have a half-sleeve tattoo on his lower right arm.

If you or anyone you know recognizes the suspect, please call HCSO at 813-247-8200.