Hillsborough deputies searching for baby formula thief

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County deputies are currently searching for a man who stole several cans of baby formula.

Deputies say the man stole the cans from a Walmart at Lithia Pinecrest Road in Brandon around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 4.

The suspect quickly grabbed a large black plastic garbage can and placed it in his shopping cart. He then walked over to the baby aisle and picked up several cans of baby formula, hiding them in the garbage can, according to deputies.

Deputies say the suspect exited the store through an emergency exit without paying for the items.

The suspect is described as a black male in his early 20s.

If you recognize him or have any information, please contact HCSO at 813-247-8200.

