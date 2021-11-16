Hillsborough deputies searching for 83-year-old man with Alzheimer’s

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating 83-year-old Robert Casey.

According to deputies, Casey was last seen leaving South Bay Hospital in Sun City Center on Nov. 16 around 2 p.m. in his maroon Honda CRV, bearing Florida tag JIIN17. The vehicle has a sticker reading “Keep Christ in Christmas.”

Casey suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.

He is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs approximately 170 pounds, has blue eyes, and is bald. Casey was last seen wearing a maroon long-sleeved shirt, khaki shorts, and black sandals.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.