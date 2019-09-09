Hillsborough deputies searching for 3 missing children

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating three missing children.

Deputies say on they have received a complaint about the three children in a possible neglect case.

Investigators say they have been unable to locate Nautica Sims, 17, Kani Young, 11, and Sincere Young, 4.

Nautica is described as 5 feet 4 inches in height, weighing 115 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, Kani Young is described as 4 feet in height, weighing 50 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, and Sincere Young is described as 2 feet in height weighing 50 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

On Sept. 7, CPID obtained a court-authorized “take into custody” order for the children anyone who sees them is asked to contact Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

