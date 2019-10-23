Hillsborough deputies searching for 3 home invasion suspects

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office needs the community’s help in identifying three suspects involved in a home invasion.

Deputies say around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, three Hispanic men entered a home on the 4000 block of Town ‘N’ Country Boulevard and demanded money.

In the surveillance video, you can see a white car arrive at the home. One suspect exits the car, walks up to the house, knocks on the door and forces his way in. Shortly after, two other suspects follow him inside.

Once inside, deputies say the first male suspect placed the victim in a headlock, pulled out a gun and forced the resident into her master bedroom, where another victim was.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

The suspects demanded money and jewelry.

The second victim was attacked by the suspects, causing lacerations to his face.

The suspects took roughly $1,000 in cash, multiple pieces of jewelry, and cell phones before exiting the home.

Below are descriptions of the three suspects:

Suspect #1: Hispanic male, 5 feet 5 inches tall, approx. 300 pounds, mid to late 20s, possibly Puerto Rican

Suspect #2: Hispanic male, 6 feet tall, approx. 150 pounds, mid to late 20s, dark skin, possibly Cuban

Suspect #3: Hispanic male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, approx. 180 pounds, mid to late 20s, possibly Cuban

If you have any information on this situation or recognize the suspects, please call HCSO at 813-247-8200.

