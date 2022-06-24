TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies are looking for other victims of a suspect in a sexual battery case, the sheriff’s office said.

Michael Farina, 36, was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman near the intersection of Cedar Creek Boulevard and Lemon Tree Court last Saturday, according to deputies.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Farina had a history of violence against women and was arrested for robbing and assaulting a girl in a parking lot back in 2018.

“There is no place for dangerous individuals who prey and sexually attack others in our community,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “We will continue to seek justice while reaching out to help the victims of Michael Farina.”

Farina is currently being held in jail without bond as of Friday morning. The HCSO asked that you are an alleged victim of Farina, call them at 813-247-8200.