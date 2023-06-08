HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies are searching for two vehicles that may have been involved in a deadly crash on Tuesday.

Deputies were called to the intersection of Big Bend Road and Mercadier Lane, which is west of U.S. Hwy. 301, just after 5 a.m.

Several witnesses told detectives that a woman was walking her bicycle across Big Bend Road when she was “potentially” struck by multiple vehicles, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. A yellow Camaro was stopped just west of the collision on the north shoulder, according to HCSO.

The bicyclist suffered serious injuries and died at the site of the crash.

HCSO said one driver stopped and cooperated with investigators, but witnesses told deputies that multiple vehicles struck the bicyclist. The sheriff’s office is searching for two vehicles that are of interest to crash investigators.

The first vehicle was described by witnesses as a white or silver lifted Ford F-150 pickup truck. The second vehicle was described as a dark-colored SUV. The vehicles were last seen heading west on Big Bend Road and could have damage to their front bumpers or undercarriages.

“We are committed to finding answers and bringing justice to those involved,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “I urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information about the vehicles of interest to come forward and help us piece together what happened. Your assistance is crucial in helping us provide closure to the victim’s family.”

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the crash and has information that could be helpful to the investigation is asked to call HCSO at 813-247-8200. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.