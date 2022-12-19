TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager with autism.

Deputies said Javon Phillip, 18, went missing on Sunday night. He was last seen at about 7:30 p.m., running away from the parking lot outside the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Bloomingdale Avenue in Riverview.

Deputies said he was wearing a gray short-sleeve Bucs shirt, gray shorts, and black Nike shoes.

Phillip is 5 feet 4 inches and weighs about 140 pounds.

He is 5’4, and he weighs approximately 140 lbs.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 813-247-8200.