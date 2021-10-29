Missing endangered man found, Hillsborough deputies say

UPDATE:

Miguel is no longer missing, according to the HCSO.

ORIGINAL REPORT:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man who is said to have made threats of violence and self harm.

The sheriff’s office said Miguel Felix Hernandez, 45, made these threats Thursday but has not been seen since. Deputies believe he is traveling between Fort Myers and Tampa in a blue 2011 Mini Cooper.

Hernandez is said to be a white/Hispanic man who stands at five feet nine inches tall.