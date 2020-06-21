Hillsborough deputies search for missing, endangered 23-year-old autistic woman

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered autistic woman.

Deputies said Azaria Jones left her home on Skipper Road just before midnight with no cell phone on her.

Jones is considered endangered because she is diagnosed with Down syndrome, autism, and is nonverbal.

“Our deputies are out searching the area she was last seen, and following up on any tips that come in,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “Anyone who believes they saw her last night or knows where she might be today is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247- 8200.”

