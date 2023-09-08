HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said it is searching for a missing 9-year-old girl.

Deputies said Madison Potts was last seen leaving her home at 7 p.m. Thursday to go to a friend’s house.

The sheriff’s office said she was seen walking northbound from her home near the 1400 block of Autumn Drive in Tampa.

Potts told her friends she had plans to run away due to an argument with her brother.

Deputies said Potts is 4 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs between 80 to 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt, blue jean shorts and a purple backpack.

If you see Potts, call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.