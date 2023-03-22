HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing 92-year-old man and his wife were reunited after Hillsborough County deputies said they found the missing man hiding in bushes.

Deputies went to a home on Graceful Oaks Court in Plant City around 5 a.m. Friday after receiving a call about a missing and endangered man.

The man’s wife reported that her husband, who has dementia, was missing. She said she heard the home alarm going off and could not find her husband.

The sheriff’s office said it dispatched multiple K-9s in the area to help locate the man.

“She said that he may be hiding. He has like, flashbacks to the Vietnam War,” a deputy said in a body camera video.

After a one-hour search, deputies said they found the missing man hiding in bushes just a few houses down.

He had visible cuts on his arms and legs from the brush in the woods he wandered through, deputies said.

The man was then returned to his home and reunited with his wife.

“Thank you for finding me,” the man told deputies. “That’s what we’re here for,” a deputy said.

Emergency responders were called to the home to tend to the man’s injuries.

“We are grateful that #teamHCSO deputies and our K9s were able to locate this man and bring him home,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “This is a fantastic example of our team working together to serve and protect the residents of Hillsborough County.”