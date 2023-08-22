TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies are at the scene of a “law enforcement-involved shooting” at an apartment complex in Riverview.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said the incident, which took place at Magnolia Park Apartments, involves several law enforcement agencies.

The sheriff added that no law enforcement officers were injured. Additional information was not immediately provided.

