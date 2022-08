TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies were on scene at the TD Bank off North Dale Mabry Highway and Floyd Road Monday morning.

A spokesman with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has told News Channel 8 that deputies are responding to an incident at the bank.

At this time, they are still gathering information on what happened.

Photos of the scene show crime scene tape around the bank.

This is a developing situation. Check back for updates.