HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — While working nearby, Hillsborough County deputies sprung into action when they noticed a home engulfed in flames on Friday morning.

Deputies said they were working near Yorkshire Road in Town ‘n’ Country when a home nearby caught fire.

Deputies said they worked quickly to find out if anyone was inside. After no one answered the door, the sheriff’s office said deputies put their lives in danger and entered the home.

Inside, they found three people and a dog sleeping.

Deputies said they were able to get the family and their dog out of the home safely.

(Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

(Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

(Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to the home and put out the flames.

We are so glad our deputies were at the right place at the right time,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Had #teamHCSO not been there, this could have ended very differently.”

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.