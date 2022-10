FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies rescued a sea turtle on Sunday night after it was stuck in a small pool of water.

Deputies said they were patrolling Fort Myers Beach for looting when they came across the stuck sea turtle.

The sea turtle was found under a home, locked in by rocks and the sea wall.

(Courtesy of Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy of Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy of Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy of Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

Hillsborough County deputies said they worked with other agencies in the area to relocate the turtle into the ocean, which was about 100 yards away.