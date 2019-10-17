Hillsborough deputies rescue raccoon with bottle stuck on its head

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough deputies participated in quite a “jarring” rescue.

They found a young raccoon in the parking lot of their District One office located on North 20th Street with a plastic bottle stuck on its head.

Deputies say the animal was scared and confused as it ran around running into parking stops and curbs.

With a little bit of teamwork, deputies were able to get the raccoon out of a tree and freed the bottle of its head.

