HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies saved a nonverbal, autistic 4-year-old boy after he was found alone in a pond.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, a concerned citizen called 911 to report a young child running across a street and into a nearby pond.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they immediately searched the water. After looking through thick shrubs at the edge of the pond, they found the child, who was kept afloat by cattails.

The two deputies pulled the child to safety.

“I shudder to think of the outcome if not for the tenacity and efforts of these deputies,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “We will now work with the Department of Children and Families to determine if negligence played a role in this young boy’s disappearance.”

The deputies reunited the boy with his family. He did not suffer any life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.