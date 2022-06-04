TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies rescued a dog that got stuck under a house after taking shelter during Thursday’s storms, the sheriff’s office said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office posted photos of deputies reaching under the house looking for the canine. Deputies said the dog got trapped in an air duct and couldn’t get out.

After cutting out the insulation, deputies managed to get the dog out without any injuries.

“Job well done, deputies! Now, they have a furever friend,” the sheriff’s office said.