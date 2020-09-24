Hillsborough deputies release new update in search for Town ‘n’ Country church arsonist

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office has released new surveillance video in hopes of bringing a man who lit several pews on fire to justice.

Deputies say the suspect seen in the new surveillance video shows a man, possibly Hispanic, in his 40s or 50s, with a brace on his right hand. Detectives believe the suspect also has a tattoo on his left shoulder.

Deputies believe this man is the same man who on Sept. 18 broke into Incarnation Catholic Church and poured a flammable liquid onto three wooden pews, before setting them on fire.

“We are working to identify this criminal who broke into one of Town ‘N’ Country’s most popular Catholic Churches and caused significant damage,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “While we are unsure of his motive, it is clear he has no respect for private property or a sacred place of worship. We promise this church community we are doing everything we can to capture this suspect and ensure he is held accountable for his actions.”

Anyone with information on the suspect or this case is urged to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.